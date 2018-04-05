Watermark
FIG

UBI trade illustrates issuer dilemma as market see-saws

A break in the mood of negativity in the credit markets on Thursday brought out UBI Banca to issue its first senior non-preferred bond, in a deal sensitively managed to try to ensure secondary market performance. Other issuers are being urged to strike when they can rather than sit back.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 05 Apr 2018

As investors expressed hope on Thursday that the US and China would cooperate to dampen trade tensions, the credit market for financial institutions benefited.

The iTraxx senior financials index tightened to 62bp from 66bp, and the subordinated index moved in to 126bp from 131bp.

UBI Banca was the ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Suisse 5,601.48 27 6.00%
2 UniCredit 5,574.06 32 5.97%
3 Natixis 5,295.44 21 5.67%
4 HSBC 5,030.31 27 5.39%
5 LBBW 4,762.70 25 5.10%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,915.15 98 7.33%
2 Citi 26,130.70 137 5.82%
3 Goldman Sachs 25,309.94 174 5.64%
4 Morgan Stanley 23,056.34 116 5.13%
5 JPMorgan 22,514.55 99 5.01%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,674.71 80 13.05%
2 Citi 19,956.53 105 9.08%
3 Goldman Sachs 19,326.79 151 8.80%
4 Morgan Stanley 18,583.78 91 8.46%
5 JPMorgan 18,502.98 67 8.42%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 4,889.72 17 9.50%
2 UniCredit 3,647.54 15 7.09%
3 LBBW 3,385.56 14 6.58%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,260.10 11 6.34%
5 Credit Suisse 2,983.01 9 5.80%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,947.60 5 13.39%
2 UBS 3,097.40 10 10.50%
3 BNP Paribas 2,429.68 9 8.24%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,377.58 5 8.06%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,798.21 7 6.10%