Game of phones: Turkcell sets terms for $500m 10 year

The initial price guidance had been put out at 6.25% area earlier in the day. Talk had been later refined to 6.125%-6.25% and the deal size capped at $500m, and the final yield was set at 6.1%.BNP Paribas, HSBC and JP Morgan are arranging ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.