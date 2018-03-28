Watermark
SSA Easter holidays ending next week

The euro and dollar SSA markets are set to return to action next week, having taken something of an extended break following the Easter weekend.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:00 PM

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is an early favourite for next week’s centrepiece benchmark. EFSF sent out a request for proposals this week, ahead of its first deal of the second quarter.

The supranational has €5bn to raise this quarter — a modest requirement compared to the ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 9,576.44 12 11.51%
2 Barclays 9,221.57 11 11.08%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 10.86%
4 NatWest Markets 6,161.45 5 7.40%
5 HSBC 5,889.59 8 7.08%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 19,902.32 44 13.06%
2 HSBC 15,361.64 32 10.08%
3 JPMorgan 13,564.93 31 8.90%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,073.25 35 8.58%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,166.52 20 6.67%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 16,717.92 24 8.93%
2 JPMorgan 15,694.99 28 8.38%
3 HSBC 12,823.57 39 6.85%
4 Citi 12,746.83 34 6.81%
5 BNP Paribas 12,115.32 20 6.47%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 37,515.99 117 8.33%
2 JPMorgan 35,688.40 156 7.92%
3 HSBC 32,657.04 109 7.25%
4 Barclays 27,808.25 69 6.17%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,545.09 64 4.78%