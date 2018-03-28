Nationwide scoops £1bn in five year covered bonds

The issuer mandated Credit Suisse, NatWest Markets, Nomura and RBC Capital Markets for the five year sterling floating rate deal on Thursday and simultaneously opened order books with guidance of high 20bp area over three month Libor.After nearly three hours, orders ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.