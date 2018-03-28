Watermark
Nationwide scoops £1bn in five year covered bonds

Nationwide Building Society issued its first sterling covered bond in two years on Thursday and showed that demand for the product was still strong as it picked up £1bn of five year funding.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 03:00 PM

The issuer mandated Credit Suisse, NatWest Markets, Nomura and RBC Capital Markets for the five year sterling floating rate deal on Thursday and simultaneously opened order books with guidance of high 20bp area over three month Libor.

After nearly three hours, orders ...

