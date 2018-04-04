Central banks crowd to climate risk gathering as urgency grows The new central banks’ Network for Greening the Financial System will hold its first full scale gathering in Amsterdam on Friday, to begin its work of helping central banks and financial supervisors cope with an issue for which there is no precedent — how to keep the financial system stable when the climate is changing.

The one day conference is packed out, with 200 people coming from more than 50 central banks and financial supervisory agencies in over 30 countries. It has been organised by the Bank of England, the Banque de France's supervisory arm ACPR and De Nederlandsche Bank. The governors of ...