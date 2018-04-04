Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Crédit Ag look to repeat RMBS success

Following a strong first quarter, April's new issue European ABS pipeline kicked off on Wednesday with the announcement of a $1.15bn French RMBS from Crédit Agricole, FCT Crédit Agricole Habitat 2018.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 04 Apr 2018

The deal is the second public securitization of French home loans by Crédit Agricole following its debut in February last year. 

Only one other French RMBS was seen in the market in 2017 — the €673m re-offer of non-standard prime RMBS, SapphireOne Mortgage FCT 2016-3 from GE Money ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 2,580 5 12.03
2 Lloyds Bank 1,742 8 8.12
3 BNP Paribas 1,702 7 7.94
4 Societe Generale 1,631 3 7.60
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 1,630 6 7.60

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 31,306.15 86 11.21%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,023.73 78 10.39%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,556.45 65 8.79%
4 JPMorgan 21,717.37 62 7.78%
5 Credit Suisse 18,580.65 38 6.65%