Glencore syndication exuberance underscores loan market malaise Commodity trader Glencore has ramped up the size of its short term revolver by almost $4bn between syndication launch and signing, with dozens of banks piling into the refinancing exercise in the latest example of deal starved lenders scrabbling for places to put money to work.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: BNP Paribas

HSBC

MUFG

Santander Something lighter