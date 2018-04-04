Watermark
DBS turns to euros in rare Singaporean tier two deal

Singaporean bank DBS Group came to the market with a tier two bond on Wednesday, opting for euros as it looked to open up new sources of debt capital.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 04 Apr 2018

Initial price thoughts for the 10 year non-call five benchmark were set in the 120bp-125bp range over mid-swaps. The final spread was set at 120bp for a size of €600m, with the order book last heard at around €750m.

“We are looking to the euro market to diversify sources of ...

