Mosaic readies new solar loan deal

The San Diego-based company filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday for Mosaic Solar Loans 2018-1. The ABS-15G forms name Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas as banks on the deal.

Mosaic, which bills itself as a fintech firm similar to marketplace lenders like Prosper and SoFi, issued two securitizations backed by loans financing residential solar installations in 2017. It also inked a deal with Goldman Sachs in September, agreeing to sell $300m worth of loans to the bank on a forward basis. Observers at the time wondered if the agreement would eat into the supply of Mosaic loans available for ABS, but the company issued a deal the next month at tight spreads.