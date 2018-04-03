Mosaic readies new solar loan deal

The San Diego-based company filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday for Mosaic Solar Loans 2018-1. The ABS-15G forms name Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas as banks on the deal.
Mosaic, which bills itself as a fintech firm similar to marketplace lenders like Prosper and SoFi, issued two securitizations backed by loans financing residential solar installations in 2017. It also inked a deal with Goldman Sachs in September, agreeing to sell $300m worth of loans to the bank on a forward basis. Observers at the time wondered if the agreement would eat into the supply of Mosaic loans available for ABS, but the company issued a deal the next month at tight spreads.The transaction, Mosaic Solar Loans 2017-2, was priced at 185bp over interpolated swaps for the senior class, yielding 3.854%. Energy related ABS such as solar and Property Assessed Clean Energy (Pace) deals were heavily subscribed throughout last year, with strong issuance of residential Pace bonds and the first ever issuance of commercial Pace ABS from Greenworks Lending.