Sloppy US levfin standards points to credit cycle peak, says Fitch

Increasingly aggressive documentation, pricing and leverage in new deals points to the market being in the late stage of expansion, the rating agency said on Tuesday.
A number of factors have pushed the market in this direction.“The imbalance of supply and demand placed significant negotiation leverage in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.