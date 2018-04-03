Watermark
Sloppy US levfin standards points to credit cycle peak, says Fitch

A ‘significant’ loosening of underwriting standards in US leveraged finance points to the market being in the late stages of the credit cycle, said Fitch Ratings on Tuesday, but market data shows bids are still heating up in the sector.

  • By David Bell
  • 03 Apr 2018

Increasingly aggressive documentation, pricing and leverage in new deals points to the market being in the late stage of expansion, the rating agency said on Tuesday.

A number of factors have pushed the market in this direction.

“The imbalance of supply and demand placed significant negotiation leverage in ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 4,767.82 14 6.26%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,751.42 14 6.24%
3 Barclays 4,750.64 10 6.24%
4 BNP Paribas 4,468.51 17 5.87%
5 Credit Suisse 4,439.93 14 5.83%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1,554.06 16 7.54%
2 Goldman Sachs 1,394.25 14 6.76%
3 Morgan Stanley 1,377.02 10 6.68%
4 JPMorgan 1,334.39 15 6.47%
5 Credit Suisse 1,196.75 13 5.80%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,928.92 61 9.78%
2 Citi 6,295.90 52 7.77%
3 Credit Suisse 5,647.96 41 6.97%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,515.30 52 6.80%
5 Barclays 5,243.25 38 6.47%