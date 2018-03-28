Watermark
Record volumes in US CLO market weighs on spreads

The US CLO market has posted its busiest start to the year since the financial crisis, and the torrent of paper is now weighing on debt spreads which could narrow the arbitrage for deal managers.

  • By David Bell
  • 09:00 PM

The first quarter of 2018 delivered $33bn of new CLOs across 58 deals, the most active first quarter for new issue volume in the post-crisis era, said Wells Fargo on Monday.

The amount of refinance and reset activity has slowed compared to the end of last year, but ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 1,335 4 17.45
2 Credit Agricole 541 2 7.08
3 Citi 505 1 6.61
4 Santander 457 2 5.98
5 Lloyds Bank 453 2 5.92

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 30,783.53 84 11.18%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,024.65 78 10.54%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,556.45 65 8.92%
4 JPMorgan 21,193.66 60 7.69%
5 Credit Suisse 18,580.65 38 6.75%