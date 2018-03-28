Record volumes in US CLO market weighs on spreads

The first quarter of 2018 delivered $33bn of new CLOs across 58 deals, the most active first quarter for new issue volume in the post-crisis era, said Wells Fargo on Monday.The amount of refinance and reset activity has slowed compared to the end of last year, but ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.