Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Funding scorecard: supranationals

This week's funding scorecard looks at supranationals' funding progress so far this year.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 01:45 PM
BorrowerAmount raisedTotal funding requirement% raisedDate

AfDB		$2.6bn$8bn33%Mar 14

EIB		€26bn€60bn43%Mar 28

IADB		$5.8bn$19.5bn30%Mar 29

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 9,576.44 12 11.53%
2 Barclays 9,221.57 11 11.11%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 10.89%
4 NatWest Markets 6,161.45 5 7.42%
5 HSBC 5,889.59 8 7.09%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 19,669.62 42 13.03%
2 HSBC 15,311.64 31 10.14%
3 JPMorgan 13,564.93 31 8.99%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,823.25 34 8.49%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,166.52 20 6.73%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 16,717.92 24 9.10%
2 JPMorgan 15,572.44 27 8.48%
3 HSBC 12,823.57 39 6.98%
4 Citi 12,746.83 34 6.94%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 10,963.98 21 5.97%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 37,138.50 111 8.39%
2 JPMorgan 35,486.73 153 8.02%
3 HSBC 32,293.52 105 7.30%
4 Barclays 27,497.06 65 6.21%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,249.27 62 4.80%