CME-Nex deal to lead to 16% job cuts

Nex's board, led by Michael Spencer, its CEO, has recommended the offer. Shareholders are offered 500p in cash and 0.0444 CME group shares for each share.An analyst at Liberum, who had previously predicted a 900p offer from CME, thought the 1,000p price was “clearly aiming to deter ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.