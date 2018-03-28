Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CME gets down on one knee for Nex

CME Group has made a formal bid for Nex, the electronic trading and post-trade platform company. It is higher than expected at 1,000p, half in cash and half in shares.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 11:30 AM

Nex's board, led by Michael Spencer, its CEO, has recommended the offer. Shareholders are offered 500p in cash and .0444 CME group shares for each share. CME shares closed yesterday at $158.84.

Spencer appealed to shareholders to accept the deal, emphasising it was a good one for shareholders ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 110,065.66 418 8.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 100,647.40 309 7.34%
3 JPMorgan 97,100.35 417 7.08%
4 Barclays 85,328.79 275 6.22%
5 Goldman Sachs 77,672.17 216 5.67%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,983.88 32 7.45%
2 Deutsche Bank 12,235.14 28 7.02%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,189.95 22 6.42%
4 Citi 10,104.50 24 5.79%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 9,191.33 42 5.27%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,095.64 22 10.26%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,916.72 22 7.89%
3 Citi 3,898.73 20 7.85%
4 JPMorgan 3,475.86 17 7.00%
5 UBS 2,271.19 8 4.57%