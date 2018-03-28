Watermark
Chilean DCM bankers eye Basel III bond boom

Debt capital markets bankers are beginning to pitch additional tier one deals to Chile’s banks as the South American country’s general banking law brings regulations in line with Basel III recommendations.

  • By Oliver West
  • 28 Mar 2018

Chile’s Congress approved the new banking law in January and it cleared the Senate on March 14. 

“Bank capital issuance will be the theme of 2018 in Chile,” said one DCM banker. Some origination bankers are hoping to have a Chilean AT1 deal in the market by June, though ...

