Lat Am corporate duo battle soft tone to clinch strong prints

These were not necessarily the easiest deals Latin America has seen this year, but both earned praise from buy-side and sell-side even as the short working week and equity market volatility meant risk appetite was not exceedingly high.
“Market conditions are not the best but that’s precisely why these ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.