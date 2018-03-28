Swap spreads hit SSA premia but how wide can they go?

Causes, such as increased short dated US debt issuance alongside the country’s corporates repatriating cash — following tax reforms — that had previously snuggled into short term debt are to blame for pushing up Libor and so widening swap spreads. That much is agreed on. But how long ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.