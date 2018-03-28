Watermark
Gilt-y conscience: UK govt taskforce urges sov green bond

The UK’s Green Finance Taskforce has come up with strong recommendations for how the country should green its financial system, including issuing a big sovereign green bond, writes Jon Hay.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 07:15 PM

Other recommendations included incentives for green mortgages and consumer loans, creating a green fintech hub and making companies publish their strategies for climate change.

The far-reaching recommendations, published on Wednesday, come a few weeks after the European Commission published its Sustainable Finance Action Plan, and suggest that the UK ...

