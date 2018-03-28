Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Melrose and GKN acquisition battle enters final hours

Industrial conglomerate Melrose and its hostile acquisition target UK engineering firm GKN fired their final salvos in the run up to a crucial shareholder meeting on Thursday.

  • By Mike Turner
  • 06:45 PM

After weeks of back and forth as GKN tried to fight off the acquisition, and amid UK government intervention, market watchers say the £7bn plus debt financed purchase could still go either way in the final hours.

In a hostile bid characterised by public statements followed ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 82,201.52 260 10.86%
2 JPMorgan 78,832.41 250 10.41%
3 Citi 47,763.57 146 6.31%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 35,110.50 166 4.64%
5 Mizuho 33,440.51 145 4.42%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 2,350.00 3 11.01%
1 Citi 2,350.00 3 11.01%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 1,988.89 3 9.32%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 1,988.89 3 9.32%
3 Mizuho 1,988.89 3 9.32%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,995.52 12 7.40%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,718.77 11 6.89%
3 BNP Paribas 3,364.05 13 6.23%
4 Barclays 3,343.79 8 6.19%
5 Credit Suisse 2,843.22 11 5.27%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,166.40 28 7.56%
2 Deutsche Bank 12,000.68 25 7.45%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,597.69 20 6.58%
4 Citi 9,512.24 22 5.91%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 8,378.69 38 5.20%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%