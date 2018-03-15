FirstGroup issues in busy USPP market, as asset-heavy firms in vogue UK transport operator FirstGroup has raised dollar funding in the US PP market, in a bid to refinance sterling bonds expiring in September. According to one agent, the transaction was two times oversubscribed despite 15 other borrowers also being in the market.

