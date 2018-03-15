Watermark
Investors welcome Elysium’s sterling LBO loan refi

On Wednesday, Elysium Healthcare successfully refinanced the loan that backed its leveraged buyout by BC Partners, getting bigger size and better pricing three months after the original deal was met with a lukewarm reception from investors.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:30 PM

“There are two possible outcomes when investors get more involved, and this is the good one,” said a leveraged finance banker in London. “They obtain more information, then either walk away or show support.”

This week, Elysium appeared to have successfully turned around the cool reception investors ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,995.52 12 7.40%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,718.77 11 6.89%
3 BNP Paribas 3,364.05 13 6.23%
4 Barclays 3,343.79 8 6.19%
5 Credit Suisse 2,843.22 11 5.27%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1,554.06 16 7.89%
2 Goldman Sachs 1,287.11 13 6.53%
3 Morgan Stanley 1,269.88 9 6.45%
4 JPMorgan 1,227.25 14 6.23%
5 Credit Suisse 1,196.75 13 6.08%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,359.28 56 9.52%
2 Citi 5,930.01 50 7.67%
3 Credit Suisse 5,447.96 39 7.05%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,141.55 47 6.65%
5 Barclays 5,019.50 35 6.50%