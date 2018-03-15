Investors welcome Elysium’s sterling LBO loan refi

“There are two possible outcomes when investors get more involved, and this is the good one,” said a leveraged finance banker in London. “They obtain more information, then either walk away or show support.”This week, Elysium appeared to have successfully turned around the cool reception investors ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.