Higher recovery favours conditional pass through covered bonds – IMN

It is better to ensure a full recovery and maturity extension than accept a partial recovery and claim the remainder from the insolvency estate of the issuer, according to delegates who voted at the IMN conference in London on Tuesday.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:00 PM
An overwhelming majority of delegates that attended a midday panel on conditional pass through and extendable maturities seemed to be in favour of conditional pass through (CPT) structure, despite the fact that the European Central Bank has raised their repo haircuts and explicitly excluded buying them from sub-investment ...

