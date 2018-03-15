Fiat completes A&E journey but volumes stricken

Fiat Chrysler added to the size and maturity of its bank debt by amending €5bn of loans signed in 2015 that were equally split between three and five year maturities.
In total, 27 banks joined the A&E process, Fiat Chyrysler said without naming its lending group....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.