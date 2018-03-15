Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Turkcell calls round for 10 year

Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri, the largest mobile operator in Turkey, has mandated three banks to arrange a 10 year dollar bond.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 02:00 PM

Turkcell, rated Ba1/BBB-/BBB-, is embarking on fixed income investor meetings for the Reg S/144A deal in the Europe and US starting on April 3. BNP Paribas, HSBC and JP Morgan are arranging the deal.

One roadshow team will be in London on Tuesday and Wednesday ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 22,047.38 80 11.22%
2 HSBC 18,041.72 105 9.18%
3 JPMorgan 13,027.96 64 6.63%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 11,337.65 77 5.77%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,960.96 35 5.07%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,631.77 18 18.49%
2 HSBC 5,506.80 10 13.34%
3 JPMorgan 4,299.58 14 10.42%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,144.09 3 10.04%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,847.62 14 9.32%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,326.12 28 14.04%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 6,026.42 24 9.08%
3 HSBC 5,300.20 21 7.98%
4 JPMorgan 5,238.67 24 7.89%
5 VTB Capital 4,746.20 8 7.15%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 507.72 3 24.81%
2 KA Finanz AG 331.88 2 16.22%
3 UniCredit 175.83 1 8.59%
3 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 175.83 1 8.59%
3 Commerzbank Group 175.83 1 8.59%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 2,510.48 46 21.58%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 1,137.49 34 9.78%
3 ICICI Bank 825.06 25 7.09%
4 HDFC Bank 638.21 19 5.49%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 623.25 7 5.36%