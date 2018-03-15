Turkcell calls round for 10 year

Turkcell, rated Ba1/BBB-/BBB-, is embarking on fixed income investor meetings for the Reg S/144A deal in the Europe and US starting on April 3. BNP Paribas, HSBC and JP Morgan are arranging the deal.One roadshow team will be in London on Tuesday and Wednesday ...
