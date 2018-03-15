Citi names new Ireland country officer ahead of European HQ move

Cecilia Ronan will add
the title of country officer to her responsibilities as chief administrative
officer and executive director of Citi Europe.
Ronan’s job will be to create and lead the business strategy for Citi's business in Ireland.
