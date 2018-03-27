UAE’s NMC Healthcare signs $2bn loan

NMC Healthcare signed the loan on February 26, in order to refinance existing debt and support the group’s acquisition plans.In 2017, the group issued two loans for $825m and $250m repayable over 60 month and 84 months with a grace period of 12 months. It had ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.