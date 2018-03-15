KfW banks $4bn as ‘premiums rise’ KfW was set to price a $4bn three year global at the tight end of guidance with a comfortably oversubscribed book on Tuesday. But bankers said the concession offered was a sign of a changing pricing dynamic between issuers and investors.

