Watermark
Go to Asia edition

KfW banks $4bn as ‘premiums rise’

KfW was set to price a $4bn three year global at the tight end of guidance with a comfortably oversubscribed book on Tuesday. But bankers said the concession offered was a sign of a changing pricing dynamic between issuers and investors.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:30 PM
Having started price thoughts at 1bp area over mid-swaps on Monday — when bankers on and off the deal felt fair value was 3bp through — leads Citi, Nomura and RBC Capital Markets opened books officially on Tuesday morning with guidance unchanged and indications of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,037.14 14 11.41%
2 JPMorgan 8,815.28 11 11.13%
3 Barclays 8,460.40 10 10.68%
4 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 6.82%
5 HSBC 5,128.43 7 6.48%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,268.02 38 12.47%
2 HSBC 15,111.64 30 10.31%
3 JPMorgan 13,565.35 31 9.26%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,823.67 34 8.75%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,166.52 20 6.94%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 15,669.11 22 8.89%
2 JPMorgan 14,458.19 24 8.20%
3 Citi 12,722.25 33 7.22%
4 HSBC 11,774.75 37 6.68%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 10,963.98 21 6.22%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 35,710.57 105 8.33%
2 JPMorgan 34,183.85 143 7.97%
3 HSBC 30,887.94 100 7.20%
4 Barclays 26,448.25 63 6.17%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,156.53 61 4.93%