Cut in ECB covered bond buying is start of new long term strategy

The European Central Bank’s recent decision to cut primary market orders for the covered bond purchase programme (CBPP3) is part of a long term tapering strategy that it is set to continue, delegates at the IMN covered bond conference in London heard on Tuesday.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 05:00 PM

IMN’s 11th Global Covered Bonds Conference, which got underway on Tuesday at the Institution of Civil Engineers in Westminster, was attended by around 280 delegates.

The conference took place less than a month after the European Commission’s proposed covered bond directive set out a principles-based, harmonised covered bond ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 5,576.82 31 6.42%
2 HSBC 4,814.81 26 5.54%
3 Credit Suisse 4,752.58 23 5.47%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,443.81 22 5.11%
5 LBBW 4,375.73 23 5.04%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,861.59 89 7.54%
2 Citi 24,722.76 117 5.85%
3 Goldman Sachs 24,598.14 139 5.82%
4 Morgan Stanley 21,962.66 100 5.20%
5 JPMorgan 21,771.93 90 5.15%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,866.95 72 13.18%
2 Citi 19,122.11 89 9.04%
3 Goldman Sachs 18,925.30 117 8.95%
4 JPMorgan 17,894.50 60 8.46%
5 Morgan Stanley 17,725.04 77 8.38%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 3,920.97 14 8.37%
2 UniCredit 3,474.22 15 7.41%
3 Deutsche Bank 3,260.10 11 6.96%
4 LBBW 3,029.31 13 6.46%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,670.51 11 5.70%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,947.60 5 14.61%
2 UBS 3,009.90 9 11.14%
3 BNP Paribas 2,429.68 9 8.99%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,377.58 5 8.80%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,652.91 6 6.12%