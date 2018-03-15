Michelin locks in Fenner financing

The one year bridge loan pays an initial margin of 20bp over Libor with a zero Libor floor. It then steps up by 10bp after six months, steps up again to 40bp after nine months and 50bp after 12 months.Michelin has the option to extend the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.