France hits screens for linker

France announced on Tuesday that it will come to market for an 18 year inflation linked benchmark, making the most of a pre-Easter lull in issuance.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 04:00 PM

Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan will manage the Reg S/144A July 2036 note. The trade is expected to launch tomorrow.

A banker at one of the leads said: “The market reaction since we announced has been positive and encouraging. Despite the volatility last ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,037.14 14 11.41%
2 JPMorgan 8,815.28 11 11.13%
3 Barclays 8,460.40 10 10.68%
4 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 6.82%
5 HSBC 5,128.43 7 6.48%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,268.02 38 12.47%
2 HSBC 15,111.64 30 10.31%
3 JPMorgan 13,565.35 31 9.26%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,823.67 34 8.75%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,166.52 20 6.94%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 15,669.11 22 8.89%
2 JPMorgan 14,458.19 24 8.20%
3 Citi 12,722.25 33 7.22%
4 HSBC 11,774.75 37 6.68%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 10,963.98 21 6.22%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 35,710.57 105 8.33%
2 JPMorgan 34,183.85 143 7.97%
3 HSBC 30,887.94 100 7.20%
4 Barclays 26,448.25 63 6.17%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,156.53 61 4.93%