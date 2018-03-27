With bank green bond fund open, IFC turns attention to sovs, corps

“The green bond market ended up at $155bn of issuance last year,” said Alzbeta Klein, director of climate business at the IFC in Washington. “This is the fastest growing asset class in the world — up 61% year on year. We foresee continued growth. We want to move ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.