BDCs get leverage boost under US spending bill

The spending bill signed into law by President Trump on Friday contained a provision that allows business development companies to double their permitted leverage, a move that could heat up an increasingly aggressive lending environment in middle market corporate debt.

  • By David Bell
  • 26 Mar 2018

Business development companies, closed end investment companies that lend to small and medium sized US corporate borrowers, will be permitted to double their leverage under a measure included in the $1.3tr spending bill passed by President Trump on Friday.

The amendment allows BDCs to seek shareholder or board ...

