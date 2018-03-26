Kering, Land Securities the only life in empty corporate landscape Europe’s corporate bond new issue market is distinctly subdued as Easter Week begins. Investors, issuers and banks alike feel the market could do with a gap to digest the very heavy issuance earlier this month. Monday brought two liability management deals, one with a new issue.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: HSBC

Lloyds Banking Group

Société Générale Something lighter