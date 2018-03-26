Kering, Land Securities the only life in empty corporate landscape

The only action in euros was Kering, the French luxury goods group, announcing a new tender offer for up to €350m of four bonds. Sterling was a bit livelier: Land Securities issued a £350m bond at the conclusion of its tender process, and got a solid book.“It’s ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.