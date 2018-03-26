Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Kering, Land Securities the only life in empty corporate landscape

Europe’s corporate bond new issue market is distinctly subdued as Easter Week begins. Investors, issuers and banks alike feel the market could do with a gap to digest the very heavy issuance earlier this month. Monday brought two liability management deals, one with a new issue.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 26 Mar 2018

The only action in euros was Kering, the French luxury goods group, announcing a new tender offer for up to €350m of four bonds. Sterling was a bit livelier: Land Securities issued a £350m bond at the conclusion of its tender process, and got a solid book.

“It’s ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 36,797.01 157 6.68%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,370.95 146 5.87%
3 Goldman Sachs 27,109.83 93 4.92%
4 Barclays 26,472.19 95 4.80%
5 Citi 25,991.03 158 4.72%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 8,195.75 34 9.08%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,325.18 14 8.11%
3 UniCredit 6,846.19 26 7.58%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,400.91 24 7.09%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,594.68 24 6.20%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1,554.06 16 7.91%
2 Goldman Sachs 1,287.11 13 6.55%
3 Morgan Stanley 1,269.88 9 6.46%
4 JPMorgan 1,227.25 14 6.24%
5 Credit Suisse 1,155.81 12 5.88%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,359.28 56 9.65%
2 Citi 5,842.15 49 7.66%
3 Credit Suisse 5,360.10 38 7.03%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,053.69 46 6.63%
5 Barclays 4,931.65 34 6.47%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 7,826.44 29 6.34%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,711.71 17 6.25%
3 JPMorgan 7,618.32 24 6.17%
4 BNP Paribas 7,574.13 31 6.14%
5 Citi 7,138.16 32 5.78%