Make your voice heard for GlobalCapital's 2018 High Yield Bond Awards

GlobalCapital's High Yield Bond Awards Poll closes tomorrow. Whether you are an issuer or an underwriter, an investment fund manager, corporate financial adviser or a specialist lawyer, your vote counts.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:00 PM
GlobalCapital will unveil the results and the markets’ opinion on May 23, during a Bond Dinner that gathers the leading minds in the European bond markets every year.

Voters have the chance to choose the issuers and banks that have set the market alight during the past year, across more than 10 categories.

We would be very grateful for your support, in what we believe is a valuable and unique exercise that reflects market opinion about what were the outstanding performances of the past year, in Europe's high yield market.

Voting takes a couple of minutes, and this year, it’s all just about a few clicks online.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,982.88 11 7.47%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,718.77 11 6.97%
3 Barclays 3,343.79 8 6.27%
4 BNP Paribas 3,227.27 12 6.05%
5 Credit Suisse 2,843.22 11 5.33%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1,554.06 16 7.91%
2 Goldman Sachs 1,287.11 13 6.55%
3 Morgan Stanley 1,269.88 9 6.46%
4 JPMorgan 1,227.25 14 6.24%
5 Credit Suisse 1,155.81 12 5.88%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,359.28 56 9.70%
2 Citi 5,973.21 48 7.87%
3 Credit Suisse 5,549.49 38 7.31%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,184.75 45 6.83%
5 Barclays 5,121.04 34 6.75%