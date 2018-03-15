Melrose’s GKN offer heads into final week

In a letter to GKN shareholders, Melrose called GKN’s proposals to sell 73% of its business within the next 12 to 18 months “confused and rushed”, as well as labelling the $2.77bn offer by US vehicle parts company Dana for GKN Driveline as “flawed”.“The GKN board's ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.