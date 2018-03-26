Lao Feng Xiang divvies up $200m maiden loan among eight

The Australian bank had a final hold of $70m. Mandated lead arrangers China Construction Bank Shanghai branch, Hang Seng Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Shanghai branch each held $30m, while China Minsheng Bank Shanghai branch took $10m.Three banks, Korea Development Bank, Taishin International ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.