Lemon Tree Hotels opens door to $160m IPO

The offer comprises 185.5m secondary shares, equal to 24% of the issuer’s equity capital. The stock is on sale at Rp54-Rp56, giving the IPO a size of Rp10.02bn-Rp10.4bn.
Left lead Kotak Mahindra Capital and bookrunning lead managers CLSA, JP Morgan and Yes Securities are leading the deal.Before launch, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.