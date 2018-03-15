CMBS tracks ecommerce boom with bigger share of industrial buildings

The CMBS market may not always be the first choice for borrowers, but tight debt pricing has allowed CMBS lenders to compete hard with other forms of financing, such as insurance companies or industrial real estate investment trusts, to get more exposure to the attractive industrial sector of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.