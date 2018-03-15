Vote Now: GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards 2018

The short lists include three nominees per category. The lists were compiled using a combination of industry nominations collected over a six week period, peer review conducted by the publication and GlobalCapital’s own research.

The awards will be presented at a dinner in New York on May 30.

Voters do not need to be subscribers to GlobalCapital. To ensure that the awards are an accurate reflection of the market, you are strongly encouraged to forward the survey link to clients and peers.



When you are ready to cast your vote, please click here. The full list of nominees is also included below.

If you have any questions, please contact global securitization editor, Max Adams, at max.adams@globalcapital.com or at 212-224-3293.

For questions about attending or sponsoring the event please contact publisher Ashley Hofmann at ahofmann@globalcapital.comor at +44 (0) 207 779 8740.

Bank Awards

Overall Best Securitization Bank

- Credit Suisse

- Bank of America Merrill Lynch

- JP Morgan

ABS Bank of the Year

- Credit Suisse

- Bank of America Merrill Lynch

- JP Morgan

CMBS Bank of the Year

- Wells Fargo

- UBS

- Credit Suisse

RMBS Bank of the Year

- Credit Suisse

- Bank of America Merrill Lynch

- JP Morgan

CLO Arranger of the Year

- Credit Suisse

- Citi

- Wells Fargo

Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year

- Credit Suisse

- Barclays

- Guggenheim

Securitization Trustee of the Year

- Wilmington Trust

- US Bank

- Wells Fargo

Issuer Awards

Overall Best Securitization Issuer

- Dividend Solar

- SoFi

- Fannie Mae

ABS Issuer of the Year

- Ford Motor Credit

- SoFi

- LendingClub

CMBS Issuer of the Year

- Wells Fargo

- UBS

- Fannie Mae

RMBS Issuer of the Year

- Bayview Asset Management

- Redwood Trust

- Fannie Mae

Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year

- Dividend Solar

- Mosaic

- Renovate America

CLO Manager of the Year

- CIFC

- GSO

- Credit Suisse Asset Management

Law Firm Awards

Overall Best Securitization Law Firm

- Katten

- Hunton & Williams

- Kramer Levin

ABS Law Firm of the year

- Clifford Chance

- Kramer Levin

- Sidley Austin

RMBS Law Firm of the Year

- Hunton & Williams

- Clifford Chance

- Dentons

CMBS Law Firm of the Year

- Sidley Austin

- Cadwalader

- Dechert

Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year

- Norton Rose Fulbright

- Kramer Levin

- Dentons

CLO Law Firm of the Year

- Dechert

- Allen & Overy

- Clifford Chance

Accounting Firm Awards

Overall Best Securitization Accounting Firm

- Deloitte

- EY

- PwC

ABS Accounting Firm of the Year

- Deloitte

- EY

- PwC

CMBS Accounting Firm of the Year

- Deloitte

- EY

- PwC

RMBS Accounting Firm of the Year

- Deloitte

- EY

- PwC

Esoteric ABS Accounting Firm of the Year

- Deloitte

- EY

- PwC

CLO Accounting Firm of the Year

- Deloitte

- EY

- PwC

Data Provider Awards

ABS Data Provider of the Year

- Bloomberg

- Finsight

- Moody's Analytics

CMBS Data Provider of the Year

- Trepp

- Fannie Mae

- Moody's Analytics

RMBS Data Provider of the Year

- Fannie Mae

- Moody's Analytics

- Bloomberg

CLO Data Provider of the Year

- Moody’s Analytics

- Intex

- Bloomberg

Deal of the Year Awards

ABS Deal of the Year

- CLUB 2017-NP1 - LendingClub, Citi, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Jefferies

- VZOT 2017-1 - Verizon Communications, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Mizuho, MUFG

- AMCAR 2017-4 - Americredit Financial Services, Barclays, Citi, JP Morgan, Societe Generale

CMBS Deal of the Year

- MAD 2017-330M - Wells Fargo

- BXP 2017-GM - Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo

- FNA 2017-M10 - Fannie Mae, Citi

RMBS Deal of the Year

- CAS 2017-C01 - Fannie Mae, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo, Barclays, BNP Paribas

- BMIR 2017-1 - Arch Capital Group, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Aon Capital Markets, BNP Paribas

- AOMT 2017-3 - Angel Oak, Nomura

Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year

- HERO 2017-3 - Renovate America, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Performance Trust Capital Partners

- Dividend Solar Loans 2017-1 - Dividend Solar, Credit Suisse

- TES 2017-1 - Tesla, Credit Suisse

CLO Deal of the Year

- Atlas Senior Secured Loan Fund VIII - Crescent Capital, MUFG

- Wellfleet 2017-2 - Wellfleet Credit Partners, Citi

- Madison Park Funding 23 - Credit Suisse Asset Management, Morgan Stanley