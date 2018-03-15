Burgan Bank signs $350m loan with club

Wells Fargo was sole co-ordinator, documentation agent and facility agent on the facility. Alongside Wells Fargo, Commerzbank, HSBC, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Standard Chartered, Citi and Mizuho all joined as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.The three year deal, which closed ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.