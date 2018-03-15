JPM relocates senior ABS banker to Hong Kong

Flavio Marco Rusconi has worked as a syndicate banker focussing on European CLOs and ABS primary markets at JP Morgan for three years. Before this he spent five years as a covered bond and ABS analyst at the firm.Rusconi will continue to report to Andy Cherna, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.