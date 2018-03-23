Lenovo extends maturity profile, but at a cost Personal computer maker Lenovo priced a $750m deal on Thursday as part of a liability management exercise, switching some investors out of an old bond that will mature next year. But like others in the market, the borrower had to pay a double-digit new issue premium to ensure success.

