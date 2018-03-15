Watermark
Go to Asia edition
FIG

AIG moves it feet with junior sub, senior

US insurance giant American International Group was rewarded for novelty value as it provided a mixture of senior and hybrid notes to help finance its $5.56bn acquisition of Validus.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 11:00 AM
Coming on the same day as a $4bn additional tier one trade from HSBC, AIG printed a $2.5bn two-part offering of senior unsecured notes via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, USB, Credit SuisseMorgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo. AIG sold $750m of 10 year notes ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 5,367.38 30 6.33%
2 HSBC 4,814.81 26 5.67%
3 Credit Suisse 4,752.58 23 5.60%
4 LBBW 4,375.73 23 5.16%
5 Natixis 4,326.70 18 5.10%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,611.59 88 7.70%
2 Goldman Sachs 24,596.62 137 5.99%
3 Citi 24,561.82 115 5.98%
4 Morgan Stanley 21,357.37 97 5.20%
5 JPMorgan 21,122.39 87 5.15%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,616.95 71 13.29%
2 Citi 19,119.11 88 9.20%
3 Goldman Sachs 18,923.78 115 9.11%
4 JPMorgan 17,244.97 57 8.30%
5 Morgan Stanley 17,150.50 75 8.26%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 3,920.97 14 8.37%
2 UniCredit 3,474.22 15 7.41%
3 Deutsche Bank 3,260.10 11 6.96%
4 LBBW 3,029.31 13 6.46%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,670.51 11 5.70%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,947.60 5 14.62%
2 UBS 3,009.90 9 11.15%
3 BNP Paribas 2,429.68 9 9.00%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,377.58 5 8.81%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,652.91 6 6.12%