EU sticks to ‘unilateral’ financial services equivalence for future UK relations

The European Union repeated this week that after Brexit, the UK’s financial services access to Europe will be dealt with through “improved equivalence mechanisms”, despite uncertainty over what “improved” means and concerns that granting equivalences could be used as a negotiating tool.

  • By Jean Comte
  • 22 Mar 2018

This week, diplomats from EU member states, excluding the UK, held discussions over a set of documents describing relations between the EU and the UK, after the UK formally leaves the EU next March.

One of the documents, seen by GlobalCapital, focuses on financial services. The text, just three ...

