Investors rush to reposition against terrible trio

On Monday, Facebook led a tech and data company sell-off, with investors concerned about a regulatory crackdown in response to data harvesting by political big data consultancy Cambridge Analytica. As a Federal Reserve meeting loomed, talk of tariffs between the US, the European Union and China also escalated ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.