Investors rush to reposition against terrible trio

Equity market volatility in the US spiked this week as investors scrambled to position for emerging risks, including impending tech regulation, an escalating trade war and rate hike worries.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 22 Mar 2018
On Monday, Facebook led a tech and data company sell-off, with investors concerned about a regulatory crackdown in response to data harvesting by political big data consultancy Cambridge Analytica. As a Federal Reserve meeting loomed, talk of tariffs between the US, the European Union and China also escalated ...

