Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CEEMEA bonds slow as investor enthusiasm wanes

The wide ranging issuance of bonds from the CEEMEA market that has come to define the primary market in recent weeks has finally slowed, with few new deals expected this week. An investor in London said that enthusiasm for the paper was waning after book sizes had clearly dropped and new paper was underperforming.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 11:30 AM

“There’s lots of nervousness,” he said. “So it’s understandable that syndicates are taking a bit of a break.”

An EM credit analyst in London agreed.

“The markets were a bit choppy on Tuesday,” he said. “It is a combination of oil being down, rates uncertainty overall and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 22,146.46 77 11.69%
2 HSBC 18,063.33 102 9.54%
3 JPMorgan 12,012.70 60 6.34%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 11,132.14 75 5.88%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,470.73 38 5.00%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,466.21 17 18.31%
2 HSBC 5,341.24 9 13.10%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,144.09 3 10.16%
4 JPMorgan 4,134.02 13 10.14%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,847.62 14 9.44%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,664.85 28 14.88%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 6,026.42 24 9.28%
3 HSBC 5,638.93 21 8.68%
4 JPMorgan 4,887.70 22 7.52%
5 VTB Capital 4,746.20 8 7.31%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 KA Finanz AG 331.88 1 33.47%
1 Deutsche Bank 331.88 1 33.47%
3 ING 124.31 1 12.54%
3 Citi 124.31 1 12.54%
5 Emirates NBD PJSC 39.64 1 4.00%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 2,257.15 38 21.99%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 995.47 26 9.70%
3 ICICI Bank 728.84 21 7.10%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 623.25 7 6.07%
5 HSBC 541.94 8 5.28%