Retail rout fails to dent lev loans, CMBS

Despite a string of credit issues at troubled US retailers, the retail sector has provided leveraged loan investors with the strongest gains in the year to date, said JP Morgan on Tuesday, while the CMBX index targeted by mall bears as the next ‘Big Short’ has barely budged.

  • By David Bell
  • 20 Mar 2018

A slump in equity markets dragged on US credit spreads on Monday, although leveraged loans only widened by one cent.

“In general, leveraged loan prices remain mostly insulated from the past few months’ volatility across rates, credit, and equity prices,” wrote JP Morgan high yield and leveraged loan ...

