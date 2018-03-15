Watermark
Green bonds are a catalyst for wider action, say issuers

Funding officials said green bonds had stimulated other sustainability work across their organisations at the Climate Bonds Initiative conference in London on Tuesday.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 02:00 PM

Green bonds help issuers diversify their investor base. And once funding officials who are enthusiastic about green bonds have persuaded colleagues to get on board, issuance can boost the profile of the funding team and help with other green initiatives.

These were the experiences of four bank funding ...

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,000.30 8 7.30%
2 JPMorgan 1,877.17 7 6.85%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 1,849.19 11 6.74%
4 ING 1,767.41 6 6.45%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,608.94 6 5.87%