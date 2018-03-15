Hammerson hammers out Intu revolver

MUFG was coordinator, while HSBC was facility agent. Both banks are in the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner group alongside Bank of China, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds, Mizuho, National Westminster Bank, Santander and Wells ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.