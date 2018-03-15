Secondary weakness sees issuance slow sharply

Some €2.3bn of new bonds printed across five tranches on Monday with an average oversubscription level of 1.7 times and with new issue concessions in double digits, significantly so in some cases, for all but Danone’s sub-benchmark social bond.The volume of supply in the last ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.